Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Stanford Professor warns massive UFO disclosure is around the corner

Intel hides Arc GPU name: Arctic Sound-M rebranded to Flex GPU series

Intel unveils its new Data Center GPU 'Flex' series graphics cards, rebranding its Arctic Sound-M series with the new Flex Series 170 and Flex Series 140.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@anthony256
Published Aug 24, 2022 8:41 PM CDT
2 minutes & 6 seconds to read

Intel has unveiled its new Data Center GPU Flex Series GPUs, which were previously codenamed "Arctic Sound-M" with the introduction of the Flex Series 170 and Flex Series 140.

Intel hides Arc GPU name: Arctic Sound-M rebranded to Flex GPU series 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It seems that Intel is stripping itself of the Arc GPU naming with the rebranding of Arctic Sound-M, flexing into a new brand name: Flex Series. The consumer Arc GPU side isn't doing so well, with rumors that the entire division is in trouble and analysts saying Intel should package up the GPU business and sell it off... now a rebranding of the workstation Arc cards to Flex.

Intel says that its new GPU is built to handle the various workloads that users will have, without compromising on performance or quality. The company adds that the new Flex GPU series help lower and optimize the "total cost of ownership for diverse cloud workloads like media delivery, cloud gaming, AI, metaverse, and other emerging visual cloud use cases".

Intel is the first in the industry with a hardware-based AV1 encoder in a data center GPU, with their new Flex Series GPU featuring 5x the media transcoding throughput performance and 2x the decode throughput performance at just half the power of other GPUs in its class.

Inside, the Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series 170 is a full-height, single-wide passively cooled card with a 150W TDP. It features a single GPU with 32 Xe Cores, up to 16 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a PCIe 4.0 interface.

Intel hides Arc GPU name: Arctic Sound-M rebranded to Flex GPU series 09 | TweakTown.com
Intel hides Arc GPU name: Arctic Sound-M rebranded to Flex GPU series 11 | TweakTown.comIntel hides Arc GPU name: Arctic Sound-M rebranded to Flex GPU series 12 | TweakTown.com

Intel also has the Data Center GPU Flex Series 140, a half-height, single-wide passively cooled card with a 75W TDP.

This card has 2 x GPUs with 16 Xe Cores in total (8 x Xe Cores per GPU) which is less than the single-GPU Flex Series 170, with only 8 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance, and 12GB of GDDR6 memory in total (6GB GDDR6 memory per GPU).

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.89
$569.89$569.89$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/24/2022 at 9:07 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.