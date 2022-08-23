Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Intel's Ohio chip plant: $20 billion to build it, 7000 workers needed

Intel's gigantic silicon manufacturing plant in Ohio needs 7000+ workers to construct it, massive $20 billion job will be finished by 2025 or so.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@anthony256
Published Aug 23, 2022 7:53 PM CDT
2 minutes & 49 seconds to read

Intel needs 7000 workers to construct what it calls the "largest silicon manufacturing location on the planet", which will be built and operational in Ohio, USA in the future.

Intel's Ohio chip plant: $20 billion to build it, 7000 workers needed 03 | TweakTown.com

In a new report from the Associated Press, we find out that Intel needs 7000+ workers for its new fabrication plant in Ohio, which will cost $20 billion to make... but there are other issues that Intel is facing. A labor shortage is hurting the construction industry that is making it hard on the company to hire the people necessary for construction.

On top of that, the company is also facing more competition for workers that could have flow-on effects on the home building industry in Ohio, which is required for the continuously expanding workforce that Intel is trying to attract for its new plant. Not only are workers required, but they will bring families and form new communities... new houses are required, but workers are constructing the $20 billion plant for Intel.

Intel announced the $20 billion plant in Ohio earlier this year, where it said it would start construction by late 2022 and that once they're done the 1000-acre site will have not one but two fabrication facilities that will hire 3000+ people in total. Intel has further plans to invest $100 billion into the project, expanding the site past 1000 acres to 2000 acres, and a total of eight fabrication plants in total, up from the two plants that are expected in 2025.

Michael Engbert, an Ohio-based official with the Laborers' International Union of North America said: "This project reverberated nationwide. We don't field calls every day from members hundreds or thousands of miles away asking about transferring into Columbus, Ohio. It's because they know Intel is coming".

Intel said in a statement: "One of Intel's top reasons for choosing Ohio is access to the region's robust workforce. It will not be without its challenges, but we are confident there is enough demand that these jobs will be filled".

Mary Tebeau, executive director of the Builders Exchange of Central Ohio (a construction industry trade association) added: "I don't know of a single commercial construction company that's not hiring".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900KF Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-12900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$569.89
$569.89$569.89$559.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2022 at 7:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:apnews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.