CHIPS Act signed: future CPU + GPU to get stamped with Made in the USA

President Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act: $52 billion in funding for US semiconductor manufacturing, new jobs for decades.

@anthony256
Published Aug 10, 2022 6:50 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Aug 10 2022 7:40 PM CDT
The US has been dependent on making chips with other countries for a very long time: Apple, AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and many others may be US companies, but they fab their chips overseas... mostly with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

But when President Donald Trump was in the White House, he wanted to bring manufacturing, jobs, and fab plants back to US soil. Today, the fruits of that labor have now been inked: a $280 billion package that includes $52 billion to inject US domestic semiconductor manufacturing with the CHIPS and Science Act signed into law.

Biden tweeted: "Today, I sign into law the CHIPS and Science Act. It's a once-in-a-generation law that invests in America by supercharging our efforts to make semiconductors here at home. Today represents a more secure economy, jobs, and a stronger future for our nation. America is delivering".

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted: "Today #CHIPSAct funding signed into law. Thank you @POTUS, @GinaRaimondo, all bipartisan leaders in Congress & everybody involved in supporting the semiconductor industry. We look forward to working w/ Department of Commerce on the implementation of this important initiative!"

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su tweeted: "Proud to serve on @POTUS's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology #PCAST as we make recommendations for the CHIPS and Science Act focus on R&D. Once in a generation opportunity to come together and drive long-term innovation for the country!"

Biden added: "Today is a day for builders. Today, America's delivering. The CHIPS and Science Act is a once in a generation investment in America itself".

CHIPS Act signed: future CPU + GPU to get stamped with Made in the USA 03 | TweakTown.com
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

