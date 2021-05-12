All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Semiconductors in America Coalition formed to fight tech shortages

SIAC members include: Amazon Web Services, AMD, Apple, AT&T, Google, Intel, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, and many, many others.

Published Wed, May 12 2021 10:19 PM CDT
A new alliance of powerful US tech companies has joined forces to create the Semiconductors in America Coalition (SIAC) which has urged US congressional leaders to secure $50 billion for the CHIPS for America Act.

Semiconductors in America Coalition formed to fight tech shortages

The Semiconductors in America Coalition has pushed congressional leaders to secure $50 billion in funding for US-based chip manufacturing incentives and research initiatives. SIAC says that its mission is to "advance federal policies that promote semiconductor manufacturing and research in the U.S. to strengthen America's economy, national security, and critical infrastructure".

The CHIPS for America Act legislation may have been enacted earlier this year, but the funds are not flowing -- something Intel has voiced its opinion on with the Biden administration recently. SIAC's first actions included a letter to congressional leaders to support this legislation, and fully fund the $50 billion asked for in the CHIPS for America Act.

The SIAC explained in a letter penned to US congress Speaker Pelosi, and leaders Schumer, McConnell, and McCarthy: "The current shortage of semiconductors is impacting a broad range of industries throughout the economy. To address this problem in the short term, government should refrain from intervening as industry works to correct the current supply-demand imbalance causing the shortage. For the longer term, robust funding of the CHIPS Act would help America build the additional capacity necessary to have more resilient supply chains to ensure critical technologies will be there when we need them".

You can read the full post by the Semiconductors in America Coalition (SIAC) here.

NEWS SOURCES:chipsinamerica.org, congress.gov

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

