All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Taiwan assures EU it'll remain trusted partner in global chip industry

Taiwanese economy minister Wang Mei-Hua has assured the European Union that it will be a trusted partner in the chip industry.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jun 3 2022 7:58 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The relationship between the EU and Taiwan just got a little warmer, with Taiwan saying it will continue to be a trusted partner for the global chip industry, and help stabilize the global supply chain.

Taiwan assures EU it'll remain trusted partner in global chip industry 04 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming from Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua, who spoke with a senior European Union official are "rare high-level talks" on Thursday, according to Reuters, that Taipei described as a "big breakthrough". The difference between other meetings and now is that the Taiwan-EU meetings have shifted from the deputy level -- at previous meetings -- to a ministerial level, the ministry calling this a "major breakthrough in Taiwan-EU relations".

This is a continued push from the EU, which kicked off its "European Chips Act" in February 2022 -- at the time mentioning TSMC and other semiconductor companies -- with Taiwan being one of the "like-minded partners" that Europe wants to work with.

Wang's ministry focused on areas like semiconductor cooperation, and I'm sure much more, with the director-general for trade at the European Commission, Sabine Weyand. The ministry said that Wang emphasized: "Taiwan will continue to be a trusted partner of the global semiconductor industry and help stabilise supply chain resilience".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$540.11
$544.11$529.92$549.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2022 at 7:58 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, asia.nikkei.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.