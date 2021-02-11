All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD and Intel urge Biden administration to fund their manufacturing

AMD, Intel, Micron, and Qualcomm send a letter to Joe Biden, asking for 'substantial funding' for manufacturing in the USA.

Published Thu, Feb 11 2021 2:36 PM CST
We all know how impossible it is to find any of the new electronic and gaming products released from the last 6 months or so: AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, and the new Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X/S consoles.

New smartphones are harder to buy and will continue to get harder to buy, which will involve the likes of Qualcomm while Micron provides memory and flash products for all of their respective products.

These companies are now urging President Joe Biden "urging" him as Reuters reports, to provide them with "substantial funding for incentives for semiconductor manufacturing" as part of the Biden administration's economic recovery and infrastructure plans.

The required chips are manufactured for the most part by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) and Samsung, which are in Taiwan and South Korea, respectively. While there are plans to get new plants -- even from TSMC and Samsung -- opened in the USA, that takes time... and money, lots of it.

AMD, Intel, Micron and Qualcomm explained in their letter sent by the Semiconductor Industry Association to Joe Biden that the US market share of semiconductor manufacturing used to be 37% back in 1990, and it has dropped to just 12% in 2021.

The group of companies said: "This is largely because the governments of our global competitors offer significant incentives and subsidies to attract new semiconductor manufacturing facilities, while the U.S. does not. Working with Congress, your administration now has an historic opportunity to fund these initiatives to make them a reality. We believe bold action is needed to address the challenges we face. The costs of inaction are high".

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

