AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor: up to 16TB of SSDs, rocks with 60GB/sec reads

The new AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor supports up to 4 x 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs for up to 16TB... at an ultra-fast 60GB/sec for the ultimate in SPEED.

AORUS has just announced its new AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor with PCIe 5.0 support, something that will drive a large amount of SSD capacity at ultra-fast speeds.

The new AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor features 4 x NVMe M.2 slots that support up to 4 x PCIe 5.0 SSDs, with a total of 16TB capacity. This means you'd buy 4 x 4TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs, install them into the beasty AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor, and enjoy 16TB of SSD capacity... at a speed unlike anything you've used: 60GB/sec.

AORUS has announced that when you use a RAID array with the PCIe 5.0 SSDs inside of the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor, you'll boost up to 60GB/sec (60,000MB/sec). This is quite frankly absurd, but so good to see: a SATA 6Gbps SSD pumps 550MB/sec or so, while a PCIe 3.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD can do around 3.5GB/sec, and a PCIe 4.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD can do up to 7.5GB/sec (7500MB/sec).

So the dizzying heights of 60GB/sec are truly crazy. Here are some quick comparisons between what SSD bandwidth you can drive up to with PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 5.0 x4.

PCIe x.0 bandwidth:

PCIe 5.0 x16 : 60GB/sec+

PCIe 4.0 x16: 30GB/sec+

PCIe 3.0 x16: 15GB/sec+

PCIe 5.0 x4 : 15GB/sec+

PCIe 4.0 x4: 7.5GB/sec+

PCIe 3.0 x4: 3.9GB/sec+

AORUS only just announced its new PCIe 5.0 SSD in the form of the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD, which is capable of 12.4GB/sec (12,400MB/sec) on its own. If you put 4 of those bad boys together, you're looking at 12.4 x 4 = edging right on 60GB/sec in a RAID array, with the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor.

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division explains: "With the coming PCIe® 5.0 platform, high-speed storage can reach access speed of more than 10 GB/s. For users who chase higher performance, GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 AIC leads the way to extreme performance by building a disk array. Integrating four PCIe® 5.0 slots, users can choose different NVMe M.2 SSDs with customized capacity and performance for the greatest flexibility. Meanwhile, the advanced thermal design prevents thermal throttling under high-speed operation which makes GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 AIC the best choice when upgrading storage performance".

Inside, the new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD packs the new Phison PS5026-E26 8-channel controller, which GIGABYTE says will provide users with the "ultimate control of random read speed". There's also more than a 200-layer stack structure, with maximum 2400MT/s bandwidth 3D-TLC NAND flash, and LPDDR4 cache design.

GIGABYTE says that its new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSDs are enhanced by the multi-core architecture of the Phison PS5026-E26 controller, so it will not only improve AI multi-tasking operations, but "takes content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance to the next level".

As for cooling, GIGABYTE points out that most of the next-gen motherboards feature a built-in M.2 heat sink, so the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is specially designed with an easily removable full-covered copper heat sink. The company says that users will be able to choose between the built-in heat sink on their motherboard, or the enclosed heat sink with the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD