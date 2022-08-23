Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor: up to 16TB of SSDs, rocks with 60GB/sec reads

The new AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor supports up to 4 x 4TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs for up to 16TB... at an ultra-fast 60GB/sec for the ultimate in SPEED.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@anthony256
Published Aug 23, 2022 3:33 AM CDT
2 minutes & 27 seconds to read

AORUS has just announced its new AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor with PCIe 5.0 support, something that will drive a large amount of SSD capacity at ultra-fast speeds.

AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor: up to 16TB of SSDs, rocks with 60GB/sec reads 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor features 4 x NVMe M.2 slots that support up to 4 x PCIe 5.0 SSDs, with a total of 16TB capacity. This means you'd buy 4 x 4TB PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs, install them into the beasty AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor, and enjoy 16TB of SSD capacity... at a speed unlike anything you've used: 60GB/sec.

AORUS has announced that when you use a RAID array with the PCIe 5.0 SSDs inside of the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor, you'll boost up to 60GB/sec (60,000MB/sec). This is quite frankly absurd, but so good to see: a SATA 6Gbps SSD pumps 550MB/sec or so, while a PCIe 3.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD can do around 3.5GB/sec, and a PCIe 4.0-based NVMe M.2 SSD can do up to 7.5GB/sec (7500MB/sec).

So the dizzying heights of 60GB/sec are truly crazy. Here are some quick comparisons between what SSD bandwidth you can drive up to with PCIe 5.0 x16 and PCIe 5.0 x4.

PCIe x.0 bandwidth:

  • PCIe 5.0 x16: 60GB/sec+
  • PCIe 4.0 x16: 30GB/sec+
  • PCIe 3.0 x16: 15GB/sec+
  • PCIe 5.0 x4: 15GB/sec+
  • PCIe 4.0 x4: 7.5GB/sec+
  • PCIe 3.0 x4: 3.9GB/sec+

AORUS only just announced its new PCIe 5.0 SSD in the form of the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD, which is capable of 12.4GB/sec (12,400MB/sec) on its own. If you put 4 of those bad boys together, you're looking at 12.4 x 4 = edging right on 60GB/sec in a RAID array, with the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor.

AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor: up to 16TB of SSDs, rocks with 60GB/sec reads 01 | TweakTown.com

Jackson Hsu, Director of the GIGABYTE Channel Solutions Product Development Division explains: "With the coming PCIe® 5.0 platform, high-speed storage can reach access speed of more than 10 GB/s. For users who chase higher performance, GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 AIC leads the way to extreme performance by building a disk array. Integrating four PCIe® 5.0 slots, users can choose different NVMe M.2 SSDs with customized capacity and performance for the greatest flexibility. Meanwhile, the advanced thermal design prevents thermal throttling under high-speed operation which makes GIGABYTE AORUS Gen5 AIC the best choice when upgrading storage performance".

AORUS Gen5 AIC Adaptor: up to 16TB of SSDs, rocks with 60GB/sec reads 08 | TweakTown.com

Inside, the new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD packs the new Phison PS5026-E26 8-channel controller, which GIGABYTE says will provide users with the "ultimate control of random read speed". There's also more than a 200-layer stack structure, with maximum 2400MT/s bandwidth 3D-TLC NAND flash, and LPDDR4 cache design.

GIGABYTE says that its new AORUS Gen5 10000 SSDs are enhanced by the multi-core architecture of the Phison PS5026-E26 controller, so it will not only improve AI multi-tasking operations, but "takes content creators, gamers, and users eager for extreme performance to the next level".

As for cooling, GIGABYTE points out that most of the next-gen motherboards feature a built-in M.2 heat sink, so the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD is specially designed with an easily removable full-covered copper heat sink. The company says that users will be able to choose between the built-in heat sink on their motherboard, or the enclosed heat sink with the AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 (SSD- GP-AG70S2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$239.99
$239.99$239.99$259.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/23/2022 at 3:11 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.