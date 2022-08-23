Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

The Game Awards returns in December with new best adaptation category

The Game Awards' 2022 showcase will return this December with a brand new category that will honor the best transmedia adaptations of video games.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 23, 2022 5:06 PM CDT
1 minute & 15 seconds to read

The Game Awards will return in early December 2022, complete with an IMAX showing and a brand new award category.

The Game Awards returns in December with new best adaptation category 2022 | TweakTown.com

Geoff Keighley's annual awards show is coming back for its 9th consecutive run (has it been that long already?) and as usual, Keighley is promising "spectacular game announcements and world premieres." The Game Awards 2022 will be held on December 8 in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and will be streamed across services like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and even TikTok. The show will also have special IMAX screenings for gamers and fans that can't attend in person.

The big news is TGA 2022 will now have a brand new Best Adaptation awards category. This includes transmedia adaptations of video game franchises including movies, TV shows, podcasts, books, comics, and other sources of entertainment that "authentically adapt the source material."

"The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises," said Geoff Keighley, creator and executive producer of The Game Awards. "With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums."

Expect to see big movies like Sonic The Hedgehog and Sony's Uncharted film on the awards ballot alongside the Halo TV show (and maybe even some Halo books too).

In the more immediate future, Geoff Keighley will host Gamescom's big Opening Night Live stream tomorrow, August 23 at 2PM EST.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.