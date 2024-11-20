Game Awards officially unveils nominees for Game of the Year 2024

The Game Awards announced the nominees for Game of the Year 2024, which will be awarded to the winner during a livestreamed event on December 12.

2024 is almost at its end, which means The Game Awards are getting close, and now the organization has officially unveiled the nominees for Game of the Year.

In a new live stream The Game Awards unveiled the contenders to win Game of the Year 2024, which comes after the organization announced it was changing its rules to recognize DLCs, expansion packs, new game seasons, remakes, and remasters across all categories. The recent announcement unveiled six nominees for Game of the Year, which include Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirh, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Balatro, and Astro Bot.

The organization unveiled other nominees in its various other categories, such as Game Direction, Best Ongoing Game, Best Art Direction, Best Mobile Game, Best Narrative, Best Performance, Best Score & Music, Best Audio, Best Adaptation, Best Multiplayer, Best Independent Game, Best Role-Playing Game, and many more. Now the voting begins, with a jury set to select which game wins out of the ones that have been nominated, with fans being able to cast their own vote through to December 11.

As for when the show will begin, The Game Awards 2024 is scheduled to take place on December 12 at 7:30 pm EST.