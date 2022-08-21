Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New Blade game possibly in development at Ubisoft

New evidence suggests that Ubisoft could be developing a new premium AAA Blade for Marvel that possibly features co-op as Disney doubles down on games.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 21, 2022 10:36 AM CDT
1 minute & 25 seconds to read

Ubisoft could be developing a new AAA game based on Marvel's stylish katana-wielding vampire hunter.

New Blade game possibly in development at Ubisoft 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

New evidence suggests that Ubisoft could be working on a new Blade game for Marvel. The info was compiled by YouTuber JorRaptor and lays out a pretty convincing series of events pointing towards a potential Blade game of some sort. It's all speculation of course and nothing has been confirmed.

New Blade game possibly in development at Ubisoft 2 | TweakTown.com

The report stems from recent posts from two video game motion capture actors. Three weeks ago, both Edwin Gaffney (Detroit Become Human) and Alex Miller shared curious posts on Instagram. Both are wearing mocap suits labeled with Ubisoft's name and are wielding sizable mock blades. It's worth noting that Alex Miller plays Knox in Beyond Good and Evil 2. But the big tip was a post showing a film clapper with Marvel written on it, indicating the mocap session was for a Marvel game being produced by Ubisoft. The slate also mentions "B. Tariq," which is almost assuredly a nod towards Bassam Tariq, the director of the new 2023 Blade film starring Mahershala Ali.

Both actors are coy about the project and don't say anything in their posts outside of confirming the project is a video game. This leads to speculation that it could be a new Blade release possibly with online or local co-op play.

Ubisoft is currently working on two big-budget projects for Disney: A new Avatar game that is due out in 2023, and a new Star Wars game from the same studio as the Avatar project.

Buy at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/21/2022 at 10:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, instagram.com, instagram.com, instagram.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.