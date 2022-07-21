All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora delayed by up to 16 months

Ubisoft delays its ambitious new Frontiers of Pandora game which is now planned to release in the Fiscal Year 2024 timeline.

Published Thu, Jul 21 2022 12:15 PM CDT
The new next-gen Avatar Frontiers of Pandora game will not release alongside the Avatar movie sequel, Ubisoft has announced.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora delayed by up to 16 months 1 | TweakTown.com

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has been delayed by up to 16 months. The game was originally set to release in November 2022 and has now been pushed back to Ubisoft's FY24 period, which is from April 2023 - March 2024. Frontiers of Pandora is a big multi-year live service game that will have tons of post-release content that ties into the movie and sets its own storyline.

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now release in 2023-24. We are committed to delivering a cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology, as this amazing global entertainment brand represents a major multi-year opportunity for Ubisoft. We also decided to release in 2023-24 a smaller unannounced premium game, originally slated for 2022-23," Ubisoft said in a press release.

Massive Entertainment creative director Magnus Jansen said the team is pushing past new limits for the game. "We've really been pushed to our limits, and we'll continue to push as well and continue to improve."

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment - a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience.

In this new, standalone story, play as a Na'vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

NEWS SOURCE:staticctf.akamaized.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

