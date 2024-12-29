All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Computer Systems

ASUS ROG NUC 2025 leaked: Intel Cere Ultra 200 series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU

ASUS preps next-gen ROG NUC pre-built Mini-PC for CES 2025: powered by Intl Core Ultra 200H series CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU.

TL;DR: ASUS is set to unveil its next-gen ROG NUC Mini-PC at CES 2025, featuring Intel's Core Ultra 200H "Arrow Lake-H" CPUs and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. The new model includes a USB-C port, unlike the current version, and is expected to feature the RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 GPU.

ASUS is cooking up its new ROG NUC pre-built PCs for CES 2025, with a new tease that the next-gen Mini-PC will feature Intel's new Core Ultra 200H "Arrow Lake-H" CPUs and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs.

In a new leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo, we get some sneaky photos of the next-gen ASUS ROG NUC system, which from the outside doesn't look all that different. ASUS is baking in all of the changes inside of the new ROG NUC, where we'll see the use of Intel's new Core Ultra 200H series CPU, and NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPU.

We should see ASUS using the flagship Core Ultrra 9 285H processor, as the current-gen ROG NUC (more details on that in the link below) features the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" processor. The new ROG NUC will feature an RTX 50 series GPU -- expect to see the RTX 5070 or RTX 5060 -- while the current-gen ROG NUC rolled out with up to the RTX 4070 inside.

On the outside, we can see that there will be 1 x USB Type-C port, 2 x USB Type-A ports, an audio jack, and the power button. The inclusion of a USB-C port is nice to see, as the current-gen ASUS ROG NUC doesn't have USB-C.

ASUS is expected to unveil its next-gen ROG NUC at CES 2025, which is just over a week away from now. We'll be at the show, and will give you the full skinny on this powerful new Mini-PC system.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

