AMD's new Radeon 22.8.1 drivers support Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.8.1 drivers support Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC, Radeon Boost using VRS for Halo Infinite.

AMD has pushed out their new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.8.1 drivers, which are ready for the web-swinging world of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC.

The new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.8.1 drivers have built-in support for the just-released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on the PC, as well as Thymesia, and support for Radeon Boost using Variable Rate Shading (VRS) in Halo Infinite.

There are the usual fixed issues, with Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card owners no long getting their display flickering black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows. Video output freezing in Project Zomboid has been solved, and games based on the LOVE2D engine rendering incorrectly has been solved. If you're using a mixed reality headset, flickering black and jittery movement on "some AMD Graphics Products" including the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card have been solved with the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.8.1 drivers.

You can read more, and download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.8.1 drivers right here.

Fixed Issues

Display may flicker black when switching between video playback and gameplay windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Video output will freeze in Project Zomboid™.

Games based on LOVE2D™ engine may be rendered incorrectly.

Stormworks: Build and Rescue™ crashes during start up.

Mixed Reality Headsets may flicker black or experience jitter during movement with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a system crash during gameplay with video playback on extended monitors.

Spider-Man Remastered PC features:

Ray-traced reflections are available across the game for those with hardware that supports them. Reflections also have varied quality levels, one of which is a new, higher-quality ray-traced mode that offers even more city detail when web-swinging and fighting crime in Marvel's New York.

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

NVIDIA DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for GeForce RTX gamers who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality.

Beyond choosing output resolutions, we also support a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9, panoramic 32:9, and NVIDIA Surround multi-monitor setups.* If you've got three monitors, we've got the game for you to show them off with!

Many other rendering systems are more customizable than they have been in the past, with additional quality levels and algorithmic options. These include SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, shadows, and more. We support windowed, full screen, and exclusive full screen rendering modes.

Minimum

Performance : 720p @ 30fps

Graphics Presets : Very Low

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent

CPU : Intel Core i3 4160 or AMD equivalent

RAM : 8 GB

Storage: 75 GB HDD

Recommended

Performance : 1080p @ 60fps

Graphics Presets : Medium

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

CPU : Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM : 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Very High

Performance : 4K @ 60fps

Graphics Presets : Very High

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

CPU : Intel Core i5 11400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM : 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Amazing Ray Tracing

Performance : 1440p @ 60fps or 4K @ 30fps

Graphics Presets : High w/ Ray Tracing High

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

CPU : Intel Core i5 11600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM : 16 GB

Storage: 75 GB SSD

Ultimate Ray Tracing