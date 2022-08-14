All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Prep for spooky season with this incredibly cheap Resident Evil bundle

Looking for cheap and affordable Resident Evil game sales? Capcom and Humble Bundle have you covered with this must-buy PC game collection for just $30.

Published Aug 14, 2022
Looking for cheap Resident Evil games to get your horror fix? Capcom has answered the call with this awesome must-have RE bundle.

Capcom has teamed up with Humble Bundle to offer one of the best Resident Evil collections I've ever seen. Gamers can pay just $30 for some of the most terrifying games on the market today, including both the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes, the Texas Chain Saw Massacre-inspired Resident Evil 7, and other yesteryear games.

The bundle packs in eight mainline Resident Evil games alongside RE Revelations 1 & 2 and all purchases will help with Ukrainian relief efforts as Russia continues its ongoing war in the beleaguered country.

Capcom expects to sell a record-breaking 37 million games this fiscal year both digitally and physically. Big sales like these are important steps in making that goal a reality.

The ultimate survival horror saga

From the emergence of the gruesome T-Virus to the grisly encounter with the Baker family... we've joined forces with Capcom for a Resident Evil anthology for the ages! This expansive collection of iconic games from the legendary survival-horror series features:

  • The HD remastered version of the classic original Resident Evil
  • The acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2 & 3, recently updated with next-gen features including ray-tracing and 3D audio
  • Every main entry from Resident Evil 4 through Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Plus more tales of terror, including prequel Resident Evil 0 and Revelations chapters

Your purchase of this bundle helps support Direct Relief and their humanitarian crisis relief efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

The following games are included in the bundle:

  • Resident Evil 3 Remake
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Residet Evil 5 Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
  • -50% off coupon for Resident Evil Village
