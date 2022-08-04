Gotham Knights shockingly won't have microtransactions

Warner Bros Games, who is known for microtransaction games, isn't infusing in-game cosmetic microtransactions into Gotham Knights.

Warner Bros' latest AAA game will not feature microtransactions, possibly signalling a move away from monetization.

Gotham Knights, the new Batman game that doesn't feature Batman at all, will not have microtransactions. WB Montreal recently confirmed the news on Twitter with a simple denial of the popular billion-dollar business model.

On paper this makes sense. Gotham Knights isn't a live game and only features two-player co-op. That being said, WB Games has infused microtransactions in other singleplayer-only games like Shadow of War...although the publisher did remove mTX after launch. Other games like Mortal Kombat also featured in-game purchases.

On the other hand, Gotham Knights is prime territory for microtransactions. Each of the main characters--Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin--all have different armor transmogrifications and variants that can be used and upgraded in the game. There's also a case for allowing gamers to buy crafting materials to boost or upgrade their gear, Assassin's Creed-style.

Gotham Knights will release on October 25, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.