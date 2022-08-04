All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Gotham Knights shockingly won't have microtransactions

Warner Bros Games, who is known for microtransaction games, isn't infusing in-game cosmetic microtransactions into Gotham Knights.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 4, 2022 11:20 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Warner Bros' latest AAA game will not feature microtransactions, possibly signalling a move away from monetization.

Gotham Knights shockingly won't have microtransactions 75 | TweakTown.com

Gotham Knights, the new Batman game that doesn't feature Batman at all, will not have microtransactions. WB Montreal recently confirmed the news on Twitter with a simple denial of the popular billion-dollar business model.

On paper this makes sense. Gotham Knights isn't a live game and only features two-player co-op. That being said, WB Games has infused microtransactions in other singleplayer-only games like Shadow of War...although the publisher did remove mTX after launch. Other games like Mortal Kombat also featured in-game purchases.

On the other hand, Gotham Knights is prime territory for microtransactions. Each of the main characters--Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin--all have different armor transmogrifications and variants that can be used and upgraded in the game. There's also a case for allowing gamers to buy crafting materials to boost or upgrade their gear, Assassin's Creed-style.

Gotham Knights will release on October 25, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Buy at Amazon

Gotham Knights Standard Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/4/2022 at 9:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.