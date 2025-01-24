Warner Bros Games leadership to depart, is WB's $3 billion games target in jeopardy?

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad is leaving after 12 years of leading the games division, can WB's $3bn games goal be met?

TL;DR: WB Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad is leaving after 12 years amid financial challenges. Despite successes like Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games faced setbacks with titles like Suicide Squad, leading to $335 million in impairments. WB aims for $3 billion in revenue, considering licensing IPs to third parties to boost profitability. WB Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad is leaving after 12 years amid financial challenges. Despite successes like Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games faced setbacks with titles like Suicide Squad, leading to $335 million in impairments. WB aims for $3 billion in revenue, considering licensing IPs to third parties to boost profitability.

WB Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad is leaving the company after 12 years, sources have told Variety. The news comes after a prolonged 2-year period of agonizing cuts and layoffs in the games sector.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

What's going on with WB Games? While largely successful with games like Batman, Mortal Kombat, and the mega-million-selling Hogwarts Legacy, the pendulum has also swung the other with disastrous miscalculations like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights. These misses came at the worst possible time for WB Games. In the last 9 months, WB has accounted $335 million in game contents impairments; basically, WB reduced the perceived value of its games by that amount. Suicide Squad was a big part of this charge.

WB management has set a $3 billion revenue target for its games division which it hopes will help offset these lowered-valued assets. In a bid to boost profitability, WBD CEO David Zaslav says it's possible that certain IPs and franchises would be licensed out to third-party partners, similar to how Marvel handles its games business. Unlike WB Games, Marvel doesn't produce its own games in-house and instead leans on already-established teams to do the heavy lifting--like, say, the Chinese monetization masters NetEase with Marvel Rivals.

It's unclear how close--or far--WB Games is to achieving this goal, and whether or not the progress has anything to do with Haddad's departure after 12 years.

Here's what Zaslav said last quarter about gaming: