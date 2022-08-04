All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting

Vertagear celebrates its 7th anniversary with the special launch of its new Vertagear 800 Series gaming chair, check them out!

Published Aug 4, 2022 8:00 AM CDT
Vertagear has just unveiled its latest Vertagear 800 Series gaming chair, celebrating its 7th anniversary in style with the special launch of its new gaming chair.

The new Vertagear 800 Series gaming chair is a "bold step towards a revolutionary future of ergonomics as it aims to tackle core health and comfort-related issues plaguing the industry-standard gaming chair". Vertagear has been developing the new gaming chair since 2019, with "countless man hours poured into research and testing".

Add in the new herbs and spices in the way of Vertagear's patent-pending ContourMax and VertaAir Seat, and promises to "tailor itself to each individual's specific needs to maximize comfort and healthy posture".

Mike Ma, Founder & CEO of Vertagear explains: "the 800 Series is our way of fulfilling our promise to our customers. We engineer our chairs with the health and comfort of every person at the top of our minds, and our new lineup is the epitome of that promise".

The new ContourMax Lumbar is Vertagear's groundbreaking new lumbar support, which the company says "alleviates tension throughout your body by dynamically contouring itself to your back's shape and movement, keeping you in a healthy posture no matter how long you sit or jitter around. With the ContourMax Vertagear looks to prevent pain and health concerns before they become an issue".

Vertagear joins its new ContourMax with the VertaAir Seat, which the company says features that improve support, comfort, and relieve chronic back pain. It sports a waterfall, wide seat design, where it distributes pressure evenly across your thighs, knees, and lower body in order to prevent blockage of blood circulation throughout your legs.

The company also has its seat "embedded with 8 hexagonal air pillars, inspired by Bernoulli's Principle, designed with smaller air intake tunnels and 4-way air emission tunnels to provide pressure relief for your sit bones and support a healthy back".

Vertagear also has a wireless PC control RGB upgrade kit for its new 800 Series gaming chair, if you wanted some of that beautiful RGB lighting bling with your chair. On the back behind your head (on the front, and the back of the chair), the very center of the chair with its 'V' logo, and on the bottom of the chair which will light up the ground below you. Very, very cool to see.

  • S-Line recommended for 5'10" up to 6' height
  • P-Line recommended for 5'9" up to 6'8" height

Vertagear SL3800 gaming chair

Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 101 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 102 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 103 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 104 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 105 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 106 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 107 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 108 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 109 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 110 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 111 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 112 | TweakTown.com

Vertagear SL5800 gaming chair (with RGB lighting)

Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 201 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 202 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 203 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 204 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 205 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 206 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 207 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 208 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 209 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 210 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 211 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 212 | TweakTown.com

Vertagear SL4800 gaming chair (with RGB lighting)

Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 301 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 302 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 303 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 304 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 305 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 306 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 307 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 308 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 309 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 310 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 311 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 312 | TweakTown.com

Vertagear SL6800 gaming chair

Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 401 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 402 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 403 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 404 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 405 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 406 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 407 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 408 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 409 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 410 | TweakTown.com
Vertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 411 | TweakTown.comVertagear announces new 800 Series gaming chair, with RGB lighting 412 | TweakTown.com
