Lian Li's innovative wireless RGB solution and retro-inspired affordable wood panel case

For those that want every component and fan in their system to light up, Lian Li has an innovating Wireless RGB solution to reduce cable clutter.

RGB lighting in a PC case, especially one with one or more tempered glass panels, is standard stiff in 2024 - as is dealing with RGB headers, power, and cabling for every little device that includes the tech. In recent years, we've seen several hubs, daisy-chain solutions, and other ways to remove unwanted cable clutter - but at Computex 2024, Lian Li presented an elegant solution: wireless.

Lian Li's new WRLS, or Wireless RGB, and fan control system leaves the RGB side of the technology to a USB dongle that can be connected to the back of your case (to a motherboard) or stored internally using a free USB Type-A header.

Although you'll still need to supply power to Lian Li's new Wireless RGB fans, lighting control doesn't require anything outside the USB dongle and Lian Li's software to interface with each wireless RGB fan in your system. At Computex, we saw it in action with a complete setup, which was impressive.

The tech isn't limited to Lian Li's new WRLS fans, available in black, white, and various configurations. The company is set to release compatible STRIMER PLUS V3 RGB power cables for full wireless RGB coverage.

With all of the woodgrain and wood-panel cases we saw at Computex, we also wanted to highlight the new Lian Li LANCOOL 217 case, a new affordable USD Mid-Tower case from the company that comes with massive 170mm fans pre-installed on the front and a single 140mm fan on the rear. It also features a cool fan-reverse switch to expel dust and quick-release dust filters on the front and behind both front fans.

The LANCOOL 217 is set to launch in September for around $120 USD.

Lian Li's new LANCOOL 217 case.