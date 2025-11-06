MSI now lets you adjust your PC's RGB lighting by opening up a browser page

TL;DR: MSI Portal X is a new web-based interface for Windows PCs that enables MSI hardware owners to customize lighting on Intel and AMD 800 Series motherboards, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, and most RAM modules without dedicated apps. It requires a one-time launcher install and offers preset, brightness, speed, and sync controls.

MSI Portal X is a web-based interface accessible via Chrome or Edge browsers on Windows PCs, designed to offer MSI hardware owners an easy and app-free way to customize their gear. After announcing the tool earlier this year, MSI has announced that Portal X is now live, letting users customize the lighting on MSI-branded motherboards, graphics cards, and "most memory modules."

Portal X is limited to current MSI Intel and AMD 800 Series motherboards, the company's lineup of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, and RAM from "most brands on the market." Portal X is presented as an alternative to the company's dedicated Mystic Light Utility and MSI Center apps for making changes to lighting.

However, as it currently stands, Portal X isn't a replacement, as the dedicated Mystic Light app supports all MSI products, as well as third-party gear, and offers deeper synchronization controls. Additionally, although Portal X allows you to make lighting changes through your browser, it still requires a one-time installation of the MSI Portal X Launcher app, available via the Microsoft Store.

After that's installed, all you need to do is head to portalx.msi.com to start making changes to your PC's lighting. MSI Portal X includes controls for different presets, brightness, speed, and the ability to sync settings across your motherboard, GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card, and memory. MSI notes that more device categories will be added in the future, which we're assuming means AIO coolers, fans, and other RGB hardware. The good news is that MSI Portal X changes will update the AIO cooler and system fan lighting as long as they're connected to the motherboard's ARGB headers.

As for MSI Portal X offering deeper customization that extends beyond lighting controls to features such as fan speeds and system monitoring, MSI notes that "there are no plans for this," but it will consider expanding the controls if there's enough demand from users.