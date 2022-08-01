Bykski reveals first water block for the Intel Arc A380 graphics card
Bykski reveals its new I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK: a custom water block for the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photo OC graphics card, for 92W power.
Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card is kinda here, if you're in China... or spending oodles of money and going through the headache of getting a card across the border. Well, if you do for whatever reason... Bykski has a new water block for the Arc A380.
The new Bykski I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK is a custom water block for the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card, which is still mysterious: it's the first and only desktop Arc GPU for sale, and we don't know if the PCB that GUNNIR is using is a full custom design, or not. It's most likely an Intel reference design, so we don't know if you buy the Bykski I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK if it'll fit on any other Arc A380 that's not from GUNNIR.
If you want a nice-and-tight single-slot GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card, the Bykski I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK is what you want. Inside, the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card has the Intel ACM-G11 GPU, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, a single 8-pin PCIe power connector that uses up to 92W of power. The reference Intel Arc A380 design has a 75W TDP, just FYI.
