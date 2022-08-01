All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bykski reveals first water block for the Intel Arc A380 graphics card

Bykski reveals its new I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK: a custom water block for the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photo OC graphics card, for 92W power.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 1 2022 10:13 PM CDT
Intel's new Arc A380 graphics card is kinda here, if you're in China... or spending oodles of money and going through the headache of getting a card across the border. Well, if you do for whatever reason... Bykski has a new water block for the Arc A380.

Bykski reveals first water block for the Intel Arc A380 graphics card 03 | TweakTown.com
The new Bykski I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK is a custom water block for the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card, which is still mysterious: it's the first and only desktop Arc GPU for sale, and we don't know if the PCB that GUNNIR is using is a full custom design, or not. It's most likely an Intel reference design, so we don't know if you buy the Bykski I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK if it'll fit on any other Arc A380 that's not from GUNNIR.

If you want a nice-and-tight single-slot GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card, the Bykski I-GNA380-X GPU BLOCK is what you want. Inside, the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon OC graphics card has the Intel ACM-G11 GPU, 6GB of GDDR6 memory, a single 8-pin PCIe power connector that uses up to 92W of power. The reference Intel Arc A380 design has a 75W TDP, just FYI.

Bykski reveals first water block for the Intel Arc A380 graphics card 01 | TweakTown.comBykski reveals first water block for the Intel Arc A380 graphics card 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

