PS4 and PS5 game sales reach nearly 2 billion combined

Sony has sold nearly 2 billion video games across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles since 2013 to present day.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jul 30 2022 2:37 PM CDT
PlayStation 5 sales hit 21.7 million, to break 37 million this year

Sony's latest Q1'22 earnings report reveals total cumulative game sales across the PS4 and PS5 generations. According to the data, both systems have sold a combined 1.912 billion game units across digital and physical channels since the PS4's launch in 2013 to present day.

Trends suggest that the PS4 and PS5 will break 2 billion game sales throughout this fiscal year, a major new milestone for the PlayStation brand. Sony is also preparing to ship 18 million PS5s worldwide throughout Fiscal Year 2022.

Quarter-by-quarter game sales have dropped to 47.1 million in Sony's Q1 period due to slower first-party and third-party game purchases across retailers and on the PlayStation Store. Both systems generated $909 million in total game revenues throughout Q1'22.

Although the PlayStation 2 still tops console sales charts, combined PS4 and PS5 game sales beat the 2000's-era blockbuster by some 400 million units.


NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

