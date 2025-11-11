Ghost of Yotei sold 3.3 million copies in little over a month, Sony marks it as a 'major hit'

Ghost of Yōtei was a huge success for PlayStation in terms of launch volume sales, breaking more than 3.3 million copies sold in little over a month.

TL;DR: Sony's PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yōtei sold 3.3 million copies within 32 days, achieving a nearly 4% attach rate despite its $69.99 price. Recognized as a major hit, Sony plans to strengthen its first-party studios and expand IP franchises, building on the game's strong market performance.

Sony's new PS5 game Ghost of Yōtei was a success insofar as first-party sales, and the company has recognized Sucker Punch's latest samurai slasher as a "major hit."

PlayStation's new first-party release Ghost of Yōtei has resonated with PS5 owners. Sony has confirmed that Ghost of Yōtei has sold 3.3 million copies in the 32-day period from launch until November 2, indicating a strong level of sales penetration for a first-party game despite the higher $69.99 price tag. Given Sony's latest PS5 sales numbers of 84.2 million, Ghost of Yōtei had a nearly 4% attach rate on the platform. Yōtei's forebear, Ghost of Tsushima, sold 2.4 million copies in 3 days.

"In the single-player AAA title space, following the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach in June, we released Ghost of Yōtei in October. Ghost of Yōtei surpassed 3.3 million units sold globally as of November 2nd, becoming a major hit like its predecessor," Sony said in its Q2'25 earnings report.

Sony goes on to say that it will continue doubling-down on its first-party studio games in the future:

"Building on this recent progress, we aim to strengthen our studio business and expand our IP franchises through continuous learning and improvement."

Putting these numbers up against the sales of gaming's biggest recent breakout hits shows the relatively lower sales reach for first-party games like Ghost of Yōtei, however, instead of capitalizing on full multi-platform sales at launch, Sony typically brings its first-party games to PC a year or so after release. Games like EA's multi-platform Battlefield 6 managed to break 7 million sales in 3 days.

Yōtei did manage to go on par with Clair Obscur's mighty sales--that game sold 3.3 million copies in 33 days, which was recognized as strong sales at the time.