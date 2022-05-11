All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PS5 supply issues: Sony expects to ship 18 million PS5s in 2022 - 2023

Sony plans to introduce nearly 20 million PlayStation 5 consoles onto the market in 2022-23, representing a huge sales blitz.

Published Wed, May 11 2022 3:26 PM CDT
Sony is planning to ship more PlayStation 5 consoles this fiscal year than any other console in PlayStation history.

Sony's plans for a big PS5 sales blitz are still active. The company has announced that it expects to ship 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles through Fiscal Year 2022 (present - March 2023). Sony had originally announced this massive shipment strategy during an investor's meeting in May 2021, where it implied 20 million+ PS5 sales targets.

The PS5 has currently shipped 19.3 million units worldwide. If Sony's plan is successful, total PS5 shipments would skyrocket to 37.3 million by March 2023. This is well below Sony's original implied 45 million PS5 target.

"We're planning next year's PS5 availability to ensure FY2022 will represent the highest number of consoles that we've ever sold in PlayStation history," SIE President Jim Ryan told investors at the time.

"Our unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware is 18 million units, a number based on our current visibility into parts procurement," Sony said in its recent earnings report.

Sony also implies that it expects to sell all PS5s that are shipped. FY22's sales revenues are forecasted to jump a substantial 34% year-over-year to 3.66 trillion yen that would push PlayStation earnings to an all-time high of $28 billion+.

"FY22 sales are expected to increase a significant 34% year-on-year to 3 trillion 660 billion yen due to an expected increase in sales in all categories."

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Newsletter Subscription
