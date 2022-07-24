All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Monkeypox officially declared a 'Global Health Emergency,' cases surge

The 2022 monkeypox outbreak has been deemed a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 7:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially deemed the unprecedented spread of the monkeypox virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The rating is the highest level of emergency the WHO can assign. It was announced on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022, as cases have risen to almost 17,000 worldwide. The ongoing series of outbreaks beginning in May 2022 has seen the virus appear in 74 countries in total, with 68 countries not having previously reported monkeypox infections. Of the 16,836 cases reported at the time of writing, only 243 are from countries that have previously reported cases, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tracker.

An expert committee could not collectively decide whether to consider the global monkeypox outbreak as a PHEIC, so the decision ultimately fell to the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The monkeypox virus is a poxvirus, similar to the smallpox virus, for which vaccines like Imvanex already exist. On July 22nd, the European Union announced it recommends approving the use of Imvanex to treat monkeypox.

Monkeypox officially declared a 'Global Health Emergency,' cases surge 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

100 Pack Disposable Face Masks, 3 Layer Filter Protection Black

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.94
$7.94$10.99$7.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2022 at 7:32 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sciencealert.com, cdc.gov, youtube.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.