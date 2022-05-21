All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
UK Monkeypox cases double, new cases in US, Australia, France, & more

More cases of rare monkeypox virus have been recorded in the last week outside of Africa than since 1970 in at least 11 countries.

Published Sat, May 21 2022 5:29 AM CDT
New cases of the rare monkeypox virus first resurfaced in England, Spain, and Portugal from May 17th.

Outbreaks of the virus were first recorded in England, with officials warning of potential spread given the unknown origin and chains of transmission. Since then, cases have doubled in England to 20, and following cases appearing in Spain and Portugal, cases have also appeared in more European countries, including France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Sweden.

Cases have also been reported in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The monkeypox virus is endemic to Africa, and cases are seldom seen outside of the region, though currently, at least 11 non-African countries have reported a combined 120+ confirmed and suspected cases of it.

More cases have been detected outside of Africa in the last week than have been seen since 1970, when the virus was first found to cause disease in humans. For Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California Los Angeles, "it's eye-opening to see this kind of spread."

Check out this article from Nature for more information on this story.

UK Monkeypox cases double, new cases in US, Australia, France, & more
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

100Pcs Disposable Face Masks, Black Face Mask, 3 Ply Disposable Mask

NEWS SOURCES:nature.com, livescience.com, medicalxpress.com, abc.net.au

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

