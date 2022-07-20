All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Stray, the third-person cat game, has 60,000+ players on Steam launch

Stray has 'shattered' the concurrent players for any Annapurna Interactive game on Steam, becoming the 'biggest PC launch ever'.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 20 2022 12:08 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Stray is now available for the PC and PlayStation 5, with the third-person cat adventure game being a smash hit for Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studios.

Stray launched today on both the PC and PS5, where on Steam it has a purrfect 60,000+ concurrent players on launch. Industry analyst Benji Sales tweeted: "Now over 60,000+ Concurrent Players for Stray on Steam. I absolutely cannot over emphasize how incredible these numbers are for an indie title. These numbers are much closer to what a successful AAA titles reach. HUGE hit for Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studio".

He followed up with another tweet, adding: "Stray has shattered the concurrent players record for any Annapurna Interactive game on Steam easily becoming its biggest PC launch ever". 60,000+ concurrent players on Steam on launch day is mighty impressive, but this success must feel SO good for the developer... listening to their fans, and themselves as cat lovers (as am I).

Just downloaded it onto my PC, and will grab it for the PS5 later, too. I promise it's for me, and not my kids!

Stray, the third-person cat game, has 60,000+ players on Steam launch 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.