ADATA shows off XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD: up to an insane 14GB/sec reads

ADATA teases its next-gen SSDs with the XPG PCIe Gen5 SSDs offering 12GB/sec writes, and an even more insane 14GB/sec reads.

Published Mon, Jul 18 2022 10:04 PM CDT
ADATA revealed its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD at CES 2022 earlier this year as "Project Blackbird", but now the company is giving the skinny on its ultra-fast next-gen SSDs.

ADATA shows off XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD: up to an insane 14GB/sec reads 01 | TweakTown.com

The new ADATA XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD will be pushing a huge 12GB/sec writes, and a bonkers 14GB/sec writes that will also require some radical cooling: ADATA is using an in-house, exclusively developed cooling solution for its new Project Nighthawk PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Not only is it fast, but it looks awesome, too.

ADATA is reportedly using the SM2508 controller, offering up to 1800K IOPS random reads, and 1600K IOPS writes operations per second. ADATA's new Project Nighthawk PCIe 5.0 SSDs will be offered in a large 8TB capacity, which is the capacity you can get now from the likes of Sabrent and their kick-ass Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD... but you ain't getting 14GB/sec reads, that's for sure.

Remember you'll need a PCIe 5.0-capable motherboard, so either Intel's new Z690 or upcoming next-gen Z790 platform, or AMD's upcoming X670E + X670 + B650 platform. You'll need yourself a new CPU, so you could wait for the Core i9-13900K, or the new Zen 4-powered CPUs.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ithome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

