Elden Ring is still the best-selling game of 2022 in the United States

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jul 15 2022 5:43 PM CDT
Elden Ring reigns supreme as the best-selling video game of 2022 in the United States and conquers June's top 10 sales charts.

Followed by a monumentally powerful launch, Elden Ring has become one of the most successful games Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have ever made, amassing 13.4 million sales in roughly four months (these figures exceeded the publisher's estimates by over 200%).

Now months after launch, the game is still doing incredibly well. According to the NPD Group, Elden Ring is the best-selling game in the United States year-to-date in 2022 and ranked #1 in June 2022's top-sellers. It's important to note that four Call of Duty games were on the top 10 list and history tells us Elden Ring will probably get dethroned once Modern Warfare II releases in October.

"Elden Ring repeated as the best-selling game of the month, and it remains the best-selling game of 2022 YTD. Elden Ring has placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months in market," NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella said on Twitter.

U.S. Top 10 Best-Selling Games - June 2022 (NPD Group)

  1. Elden Ring
  2. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  3. Overwatch
  4. F1 2022
  5. Call of Duty Vanguard
  6. Far Cry 6
  7. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
  8. Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019)
  9. Call of Duty Black Ops III
  10. Forza Horizon 5

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

