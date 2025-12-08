Elden Ring Nightreign expansion The Forsaken Hollows is a big hit with 2 million sales

Another Elden Ring franchise expansion has amassed millions of sales, this time with Nightreign's new Forsaken Hollows DLC that has sold 2 million copies.

FromSoftware continues its success streak with another best-selling video game--and it's actually an expansion.

The mavens of the macabre at FromSoftware have been having an incredible run as of late. Elden Ring exploded onto the market in 2022, and has since racked up 30 million sales to become one of Bandai Namco's most popular franchises. This prompted an expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, which likewise did incredibly well with 10 million sales. Even the online-only Elden Nightreign was a big success at launch, selling 5 million copies in just two months.

The iconic devs are keeping the ball rolling with Nightreign's first expansion, The Forsaken Hollows, which also debuted to stellar numbers: Bandai Namco has confirmed that over 2 million people purchased the $15 expansion, putting Forsaken Hollows at a substantial 40% attach rate.

"The cumulative worldwide shipment volume of "ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN The Forsaken Hollows" has exceeded 2 million units. To all the users who are playing this game, thank you very much. We hope you enjoy the new battles undertaken by the Nightfarers. We look forward to your continued support," the publisher confirmed on Twitter.

FromSoftware and its parent company, Kadokawa, will continue with more Elden Ring content in some fashion, including transmedia. A new Elden Ring film is in development from A24, with 28 Days Later director Alex Garland set to write and direct the adaptation.

A new game sequel or second Nightreign expansion has not been confirmed or announced just yet, and FromSoftware is also currently working on Elden Ring's Tarnished Edition on Switch 2, as well as the Nintendo-exclusive Duskbloods.