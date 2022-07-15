Elon Musk's dad confirms secret love child with his stepdaughter

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Fri, Jul 15 2022 2:42 AM CDT
Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, who is 76 years old, has revealed he had a baby girl with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol Musk spoke to The Sun and explained that he believes that humans were put on the Earth for one reason, to reproduce. The sentiment from Errol Musk speaks to his son's highlighting of the declining birthrates and push for more people to have children as it was recently revealed that Musk had twins with a top Neuralink executive. Errol says that the pregnancy with Jana was "unplanned" and that they aren't living together due to the age gap of 41 years.

For those that don't know, the Musk dynasty is continuing to grow, with Elon already having ten children and his father now having seven. Notably, Errol already had a child with Jana in 2017, a now 5-year-old boy named Elliot Rush. According to the New York Post, Elon and Errol had a falling out when Elon discovered that Errol had a child with Elon's stepsister. In the recent interview with The Sun, Errol admitted that the family still doesn't like it.

"They still don't like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half sister," said Errol.

Elon described his father in a Rolling Stone interview as a "terrible human being".

NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

