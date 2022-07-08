All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk says 'mark my words' on civilization's biggest danger

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he is doing his part to stop the collapse of civilization following the news of twins.

@JakConnorTT
Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 12:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has taken to his official Twitter account to state that he is doing his part to stop the collapse of civilization.

The tweets from the Tesla and SpaceX CEO come as he is caught between a revealing report from BusinessInsider that claims Musk had relations with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Neuralink, and is the father of twins that were born in November. Neuralink, founded by Musk, who is also the co-CEO of the company, focuses on developing implantable brain-machine interfaces that are poised to bridge the gap between human interaction and technology.

Zillis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, and neither responded to a request for comment from Insider. In the past, Musk has expressed concern for birthrates across the United States and other places around the world, with the world's richest man pointing to declining birthrates being the biggest threat to human civilization. Musk has backed up his stance on Twitter, stating that far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated.

Read more: Elon Musk reveals the biggest threat to human civilization

Elon Musk says 'mark my words' on civilization's biggest danger 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.89
$15.89$15.89$16.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/8/2022 at 12:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.