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Elon Musk's Neuralink is now letting people talk with their minds

Neuralink, the brain chip company has unveiled VOICE, a new brain-computer interface that enabled an ALS patient to speak using just their mind.

Elon Musk's Neuralink is now letting people talk with their minds
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TL;DR: Neuralink's second patient, an ALS sufferer named Kenneth Shock, uses the N1 brain implant to convert brain signals into audible speech, restoring his ability to communicate despite ALS progression. The technology decodes speech-related brain activity and aims for real-time mind-to-speech translation to enhance patient independence.

Elon Musk's brain chip company, Neuralink, has announced that its second patient, who received a Brain Computer Interface (BCI), is now speaking with his mind.

For those who don't know, Neuralink is an American neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. The company intends to develop implantable BCIs, which at first will be designed to solve some of the worst medical afflictions in humans, such as paralysis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In a new video posted to the Neuralink YouTube channel, it's revealed that Kenneth Shock, an ALS patient, adopted Neuralink's N1 implant earlier this year, and this specific BCI is designed to convert brain activity into audible words, which are reproduced in Shock's voice before ALS impacted the sound of his voice.

Kenneth's ability to speak has been slowly taken away by ALS, and as his condition worsens, so will his ability to speak. The idea behind Neuralink's BCI is to give Kenneth the ability to speak with his mind, enabling him to live more independently.

The process involves decoding activity in the speech part of the brain, converting it to text, and having a computer speak it aloud. The whole process takes a few seconds, but Neuralink aims to achieve real-time translation so communication with patients is seamless.

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News Sources:timesofindia.indiatimes.com and youtu.be

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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