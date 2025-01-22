Elon Musk caught red-handed cheating in Path of Exile 2 during livestream

Elon Musk has been caught boosting his Path of Exile 2 character while he attended President Trump's inauguration, which is against TOS.

After admitting to breaking the terms of service of both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV, Elon Musk has been caught level boosting his character while he attended President Trump's inauguration.

For those out of the loop, the gaming community has been pointing its pitchforks at Elon Musk for his insanely high-level characters in both Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2 (PoE 2). The suspicions of cheating began when Musk revealed his POE 2 character was among the highest-ranked in the game, leading gamers to question how the world's richest man had enough time to fulfill all of his duties at his multiple companies and also grind levels in POE 2.

Allegations began to fly that Musk was paying players to boost the level of his character while he was away performing his duties, and these allegations transformed into truths after Musk admitted to a fellow PoE 2 player that "top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race". Now it seems Musk has been caught redhanded, as streamer Quinn69 noticed Elon Musk's character was playing PoE while Musk attended President Trump's inauguration.

This statement, among others from Musk, confirms the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is actively engaging in account sharing, which is technically prohibited in both Diablo IV and Path of Exile -- as stated in each of the games' Terms of Service. Breaking the terms of service of each of these games unsurprisingly falls under "cheating," regardless of whether Musk believes all high-level players engage in this practice.