All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Elon Musk caught red-handed cheating in Path of Exile 2 during livestream

Elon Musk has been caught boosting his Path of Exile 2 character while he attended President Trump's inauguration, which is against TOS.

Elon Musk caught red-handed cheating in Path of Exile 2 during livestream
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Elon Musk admitted to breaking the terms of service for Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV by engaging in account sharing and level boosting. This revelation came after suspicions arose about his high-level character, leading to confirmation that he used multiple players to maintain top rankings, which is considered cheating.

After admitting to breaking the terms of service of both Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV, Elon Musk has been caught level boosting his character while he attended President Trump's inauguration.

For those out of the loop, the gaming community has been pointing its pitchforks at Elon Musk for his insanely high-level characters in both Diablo IV and Path of Exile 2 (PoE 2). The suspicions of cheating began when Musk revealed his POE 2 character was among the highest-ranked in the game, leading gamers to question how the world's richest man had enough time to fulfill all of his duties at his multiple companies and also grind levels in POE 2.

Allegations began to fly that Musk was paying players to boost the level of his character while he was away performing his duties, and these allegations transformed into truths after Musk admitted to a fellow PoE 2 player that "top accounts in Diablo or PoE require multiple people playing the account to win a leveling race". Now it seems Musk has been caught redhanded, as streamer Quinn69 noticed Elon Musk's character was playing PoE while Musk attended President Trump's inauguration.

Elon Musk caught red-handed cheating in Path of Exile 2 during livestream 65156
2

This statement, among others from Musk, confirms the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is actively engaging in account sharing, which is technically prohibited in both Diablo IV and Path of Exile -- as stated in each of the games' Terms of Service. Breaking the terms of service of each of these games unsurprisingly falls under "cheating," regardless of whether Musk believes all high-level players engage in this practice.

Photo of the Grand Theft Auto V
Best Deals: Grand Theft Auto V
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$25.90 USD
$25.99 USD $26.69 USD
Buy
$44.99 USD
$44.99 USD $44.99 USD
Buy
$42.16 CAD
$39.99 CAD $39.99 CAD
Buy
£28.10
£25.99 £16.99
Buy
$25.90 USD
$25.99 USD $26.69 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2025 at 12:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, futurism.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles