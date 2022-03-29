All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid teased: up to 1275W of power

EVGA's custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid requires not one, but two 16-pin power connectors... offering up to 1275W power.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 29 2022 10:55 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now official, with EVGA teasing its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card... wielding dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, and an OLED display.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid teased: up to 1275W of power 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We saw EVGA's exotic GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid earlier this year when the company teased it in January, but now it's been shown off in more detail now that NVIDIA has released the RTX 3090 Ti. There's no pictures of the AIO cooler, but you can see a huge bulky AIO cooler is going to be with the card... I didn't like it on the ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition that I reviewed in the last 24 hours.

But what EVGA also does is include a slick OLED panel so that you can keep an eye on those GPU and GDDR6X temperatures, while the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid requires a truly ridiculous dual 16-pin PCIe power connector setup.

With dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid can use up to 1275W of power... this will flow through the card, because the real TDP is around 550W -- so 1100W total -- but EVGA's custom BIOS will unlock higher power limits. So expect many overclocking records to be absolutely shatted in the coming months.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid teased: up to 1275W of power 03 | TweakTown.com

NVIDIA kicks pricing off at $1999 for the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, so I would be buying the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid graphics card with your eyes closed... but it should be worth it, if you are addicted to silicon, breaking OC world records, and have more LN2 on-hand than James Cameron.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix LC NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2199.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2022 at 10:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.