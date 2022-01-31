EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN teased, and man, it's a GPU beast
EVGA's in-house overclocking guru Vince Lucido aka 'KINGPIN' teases its monster GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card.
EVGA has just teased its monster new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card, with the company's in-house overclocked Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido teasing some photos of the card.
The new custom EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card features a dual-tone black/silver color scheme and a beautiful OLED panel (that flips up, by the way). EVGA is using a hybrid cooling design, with a huge fan that cools the pure copper heat sink that's joined by a 360mm AIO radiator.
There's a beautiful PCB shot that shows off the updated design that will power the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card, with the beautiful gold traces and brand new power management system. EVGA uses a triple BIOS that users will get "Normal", "OC", and "LN2" profiles while PROBEBIT support is also included. This lets users analyze multiple GPU power metrics, all at the same time.
- Read more: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti production halted, trouble in silicon paradise?
- Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN teased, 2 x 12-pin PCIe power needed
EVGA's super-custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card will be capable of drawing up to an insane 1000W of power, especially when it's being chilled by LN2 cooling and being pushed to the limits breaking overclocking world records.
You'll need triple 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN, which is a shame considering NVIDIA's own GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Founders Edition is expected to debut with a single PCIe 5.0-ready 16-pin connector capable of pulling up to 600W.
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: huge 480W TDP, 1900MHz GPU boost
- Read more: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti official: 24GB GDDR6X @ 21Gbps, 450W
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti confirmed: higher GPU clocks, faster GDDR6X
- Read more: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti flashed to RTX 3090: 110MH/s mining upgrade
- Read more: EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN teased, 2 x 12-pin PCIe power needed
- Read more: MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X teased, ready for January 27 launch
EVGA is expected to unleash its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card in March 2022 at the very earliest, and I really doubt there will be many at all, so if you want one... click that 'buy now' button the very second that you can.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: MSI refreshes Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT: higher GPU clocks, more
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Zelda NES world map built with LEGO bricks defines the word epic