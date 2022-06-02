EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN overclocked to nearly 3GHz, 1200W+ of power

EVGA's new monster GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card has broken a bunch of world records, with the card being pushed by South Korean overclocker Biso Biso.

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics card was chilled with LN2 cooling, with overclocker Biso Biso using an EVGA Z690 KINGPIN DARK motherboard and Intel Core i9-12900K processor at up to 5.4GHz in an 8+2 configuration. G.SKILL Trident Z5 memory was used, with DDR5-6400 speeds (CL32) in a very extreme custom-loop setup.

Diving right into the GPU goodness: Biso Biso overclocked the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN to 2925MHz, very close to the 3GHz mark. LN2 cooling had the GA102 GPU at -40C, with the 24GB of GDDR6X memory overclocked to 24Gbps -- nothing surprising there, I had already achieved that on my MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X in an article about that here.

Not one, but two of the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards were used, with LN2 cooling and custom pots that were joined by a Noctua fan that kept the electrical components cool.

Each of the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN graphics cards has not one, but 2 x 16-pin power connectors... so with two cards there we're looking at 4 x 16-pin power connectors. 2 x 16-pin power connectors requires 6 x 8-pin power connectors through the use of adapters -- 1 x 16-pin = 3 x 8-pin -- so 4 x 16-pin means Biso Biso had to use 12 x 8-pin power connectors on the 2 x PSUs.

EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN when pushed to its limits will use over 1200W on its own, so in a dual-GPU setup we're looking at over 2500W of total system power (CPU, motherboard, etc). Don't worry, Biso Biso was using 2 x EVGA SuperNova 1600W T2 PSUs to get enough juice going into the cards.

Here's a list of new world records set with the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN:

3DMark Port Royal (1x) - 19,880 - 1st of 3090Ti

3DMark TSE (1x) - 14,977 -WR

3DMark TSE (2x) - 24,361 - 2nd

3DMark TSE Graphic Score (2x) - 27,383 - WR

Unigine Superposition 8K - 11,628 - 2nd

Unigine Superposition 1080p - 19,201 - WR

Unigine Superposition 4K - 25,901 - WR

So, I guess at the end of the day... what do you get for another 800W of power consumption and a totally-custom, ridiculous card? A regular custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti like the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X or ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition -- both of which I've used -- you've got under 450W GPU consumption on both.

Well, you're getting that damn-near 3GHz insanity... on both my RTX 3090 Ti GPUs there is a wall of just over 2040MHz or so... but not for the LN2-cooled, modified, power-juiced EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN which is pushing 2925MHz. 900MHz for 750W+ more power. Alrighty, NVIDIA.