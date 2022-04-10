EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN PCB: 28-phase VRM, dual 16-pin power

EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has its PCB in the nude: 28-phase VRM, dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, and more.

EVGA's new monster GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has been teased in the flesh, with a look at it nude -- well, the PCB at least -- it's the same thing. Let's do this:

We can see that EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN is a beauty: there's an OLED monitoring screen, an insane dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, an equally insane 28-phase VRM, and a 360mm AIO radiator to keep things cool.

EVGA will be cooking up a custom "XOC" BIOS with unlocked power, which should truly unleash the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN for professional overclockers like EVGA's in-house OC guru Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido. This is his crown jewel GPU until Ada Lovelace is released later this year by NVIDIA.

There's no pricing on EVGA's new monster GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN... but don't expect there to be many at all, and how ever many launch... well, the price is most likely to be pretty damn high.