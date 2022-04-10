All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN PCB: 28-phase VRM, dual 16-pin power

EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has its PCB in the nude: 28-phase VRM, dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, and more.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Apr 10 2022 11:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EVGA's new monster GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN has been teased in the flesh, with a look at it nude -- well, the PCB at least -- it's the same thing. Let's do this:

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN PCB: 28-phase VRM, dual 16-pin power 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

We can see that EVGA's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN is a beauty: there's an OLED monitoring screen, an insane dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors, an equally insane 28-phase VRM, and a 360mm AIO radiator to keep things cool.

EVGA will be cooking up a custom "XOC" BIOS with unlocked power, which should truly unleash the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN for professional overclockers like EVGA's in-house OC guru Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido. This is his crown jewel GPU until Ada Lovelace is released later this year by NVIDIA.

There's no pricing on EVGA's new monster GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN... but don't expect there to be many at all, and how ever many launch... well, the price is most likely to be pretty damn high.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-3987-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1999.99
$1999.99$1919.99$2199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2022 at 11:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.