Bayonetta 3 finally gets an official release date on Nintendo Switch

After years of waiting, PlatinumGames and Nintendo have officially confirmed Bayonetta 3's release date on the Nintendo Switch.

The wait is finally over--Nintendo and PlatinumGames have officially confirmed Bayonetta's release date for 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

Today Nintendo dropped a new Bayonetta 3 trailer that confirmed the game's release date for October 28, 2022, and also revealed some story elements and over-the-top chaos. The trailer showcased a new playable witch-in-training character called Viola, who has some distinct rebellious DmC Nero vibes and uses a unique blend of witchcraft and samurai swords.

Bayonetta and Viola travel through different areas, tackling hulking demon monstrosities along the way. There's mention of the Alphaverse which could indicate time or dimension-traveling, too.

With Bayonetta 3 on the slate, Nintendo's game release schedule is looking quite captivating:

Live a Live - July 22

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - July 29

Splatoon 3 - September 9

Bayonetta 3 - October 28

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - November 18

Bayonetta 3 is currently available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. Check below for more information about the game.