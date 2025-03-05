DOOM Slayer is confirmed for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remake

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Activision has confirmed that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, with the digital deluxe edition including a DOOM crossover.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Activision has confirmed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, set for release on July 11, 2025, across multiple platforms. The game features enhanced graphics, new parks, skaters, and tricks. A digital deluxe edition offers exclusive skaters like Doom Slater and Revenant.

The rumors were true; Activision was secretly developing a remaster of the cult classic Tony Hawk's Pro Skater franchise. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 has been confirmed, along with its release date.

It seemed like the game was all but confirmed by the developers and Activision after rumors began swirling and intentional teasers were dropped. Professional skateboarder Tyshawn Jones kicked the excitement into high gear after he appeared on The Breakfast Club and said he was in a new Tony Hawk remaster and that this title would be released soon. Shortly after that interview, a mysterious date appeared within the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 map Grind, and then the same date appeared on the official Tony Hawk game website.

That date has finally rolled around, and we have got the announcement everyone was expecting, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming, and it will be released on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 (PlayStation 5), PS4 (PlayStation 4), Nintendo Switch, Battle.net, and PC (Steam) on July 11, 2025. In the above official reveal trailer we get a quick look at the graphical improvements that have been made over the first game, along with a teaser of new "legendary parks," more skaters, and "gnarlier tricks".

Oh, and while it isn't shown as gameplay in the trailer, it states within its description that those who purchase the digital deluxe edition will get the "Doom Slater skater, Revenant skater, and more".

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

