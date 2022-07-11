New singleplayer Apex or Titanfall FPS is in development at Respawn

Respawn is currently assembling an early incubation team for a new singleplayer first-person shooter set in the Apex Legends IP.

New job listings confirm that Respawn is currently assembling an incubation team to start plotting out a new Apex Legends FPS game. There are five listings for the "Apex Universe FPS Incubation team" that say the game will be singleplayer-driven, which is a big departure from the F2P battle royale sensation that has made over $2 billion so far. What's also interesting is the Apex universe is technically the Titanfall universe; in the past, Respawn has teased that more Titanfall games are coming.

"This new singleplayer title is a developer's dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," a senior environment artist job listing reads.

Respawn is ramping up its workforce for a volley of new projects. The studio is currently hiring 96 people to work on its new games, which include Jedi: Survivor, a new Star Wars FPS and a new strategy game, and the aforementioned Apex mystery shooter. Respawn is also gearing up for Apex Mobile, too.

It's important to remember that incubation means very early pre-production days of development. In short, Respawn hasn't entered principal development of this new Apex/Titanfall FPS game and are in the planning stages right now.