New singleplayer Apex or Titanfall FPS is in development at Respawn

Respawn is currently assembling an early incubation team for a new singleplayer first-person shooter set in the Apex Legends IP.

Published Mon, Jul 11 2022 3:31 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Jul 11 2022 3:39 PM CDT
Respawn Entertainment is currently hiring multiple roles to work on a new singleplayer-driven Apex Legends first-person shooter.

New job listings confirm that Respawn is currently assembling an incubation team to start plotting out a new Apex Legends FPS game. There are five listings for the "Apex Universe FPS Incubation team" that say the game will be singleplayer-driven, which is a big departure from the F2P battle royale sensation that has made over $2 billion so far. What's also interesting is the Apex universe is technically the Titanfall universe; in the past, Respawn has teased that more Titanfall games are coming.

"This new singleplayer title is a developer's dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits," a senior environment artist job listing reads.

Read Also: Respawn has multiple projects in incubation including a new IP and FPS

Respawn is ramping up its workforce for a volley of new projects. The studio is currently hiring 96 people to work on its new games, which include Jedi: Survivor, a new Star Wars FPS and a new strategy game, and the aforementioned Apex mystery shooter. Respawn is also gearing up for Apex Mobile, too.

It's important to remember that incubation means very early pre-production days of development. In short, Respawn hasn't entered principal development of this new Apex/Titanfall FPS game and are in the planning stages right now.

NEWS SOURCE:dexerto.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

