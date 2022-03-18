Respawn has multiple projects in incubation including a new IP and FPS

Respawn is still working on its mysterious new IP that aims to create 'adventuring until the heat death of the universe'

EA's new darling Respawn Entertainment is doing some interesting and mysterious things behind closed doors, including working on multiple unannounced games in early stages of development.

We've actually known about Respawn's new IP for a while now. You know, the one that wants to "Pioneer new ways to enable adventuring until the heat death of the universe.". That sure sounds like a live game to me.

While scouting Respawn's current job openings I noticed that the studio is still hiring for this project (and a few others). The game is part of the incubation team that currently has 9 openings available across multiple disciplines, including the one that mentions the infamous galactic meltdown phrase.

What's interesting is the incubation team is working on multiple things. Some of these things could carry over; for example, the new FPS incubation project could be the new IP project, and so on and so forth.

The incubation projects include:

Apex Legends Singleplayer content FPS incubation project New IP/New Game incubation

Some of the job listings give clues.

Technical Artist (Singleplayer Incubation Team) gives some big ones:

"We are looking for a talented and experienced Technical Artist to help build a brand new Respawn single player adventure. "This new singleplayer title is a developer's dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits. Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a "fun comes first" sensibility created with the notion that great ideas can come from anyone, which allows creativity to shine and individuals to shape the game in meaningful ways."

The Principal Animator (Singleplayer Incubation Team) listing says:

"We are looking for a talented and experienced Principal Gameplay Animator to help build a brand new Respawn single player adventure."

The new IP is being created by a very small and tight-knit crew.

Senior Software Engineer - C++ (New IP Incubation) listing says:

"We are looking for a Software Engineer to join a compact incubation team currently developing a brand new IP."

Remember that Respawn is currently working on the following games: