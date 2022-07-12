Elon Musk fires off two posts trolling Twitter after killing the deal

Following Elon Musk's legal team sending a letter to Twitter's board of directors indicating that Musk wants to back out of the $44 billion acquisition deal, Musk has fired off a couple of trolling tweets.

Musk has been engaged in a deal to purchase Twitter for a few months now, and leading up to the present date, the Tesla CEO said that the deal was "on hold" until Twitter could prove that its number of bot/spam accounts was below the stated 5% of total Twitter users. Twitter provided the "full pipe" of data to Musk's team, which was unable to prove that Twitter's estimation was incorrect.

Now, reports have come out that Twitter is moving to pursue legal action against Musk that may force him into purchasing the company for the locked-in $44 billion. Notably, Twitter's market capitalization is currently at $28 billion, nearly half of Musk's offer. Musk has recently posted a meme to his Twitter account that pokes fun at the bot account situation. The meme states that Twitter didn't want Musk to buy the company in the first place, and when he went to purchase it and asked for "bot info," the company didn't disclose the correct information. Lastly, "now they have to disclose the bot info in court".

Judging by the sentiment in the first meme, it seems that this is something that Musk anticipated would happen. This assumption is further backed up by Musk's second Chuck Norris-themed chess meme, which Musk replied to with a simple "checkmate".

Twitter has indicated that it still wants Musk to follow through with the acquisition and will be pursuing legal action to either acquire damages or to force Musk to complete the deal. At the moment, everything to do with the deal seems somewhat up in the air, as both sides work toward coming to a conclusion that is satisfactory for everyone involved.

