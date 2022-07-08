Elon Musk may be trying to back out of his deal to buy Twitter

Insiders have revealed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may be trying to back out of his massive deal to purchase Twitter.

Sources close to Elon Musk's deal to purchase the world's second-largest social media company, Twitter, have said that the $44 billion deal is in peril.

According to a report from The Washington Post, who spoke to people familiar with the inner working of the deal, and decided to discuss it under the provision of remaining anonymous, Musk's team is struggling with analyzing Twitter's "fire hose" of data for spam accounts - in hopes of finding out that more than 5% of Twitter's total users are bots.

These individuals that are close to the deal told WAPO that because Musk's camp has doubts regarding the data that was given to them, they will soon say they don't have enough information to correctly evaluate Twitter as a business, which will result in Musk's team switching gears to a different approach that is expected to be "drastic". It should be noted that if Musk doesn't follow through with the acquisition of Twitter, he will have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee.