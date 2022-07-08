All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk may be trying to back out of his deal to buy Twitter

Insiders have revealed that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may be trying to back out of his massive deal to purchase Twitter.

Published Fri, Jul 8 2022 1:04 AM CDT
Sources close to Elon Musk's deal to purchase the world's second-largest social media company, Twitter, have said that the $44 billion deal is in peril.

According to a report from The Washington Post, who spoke to people familiar with the inner working of the deal, and decided to discuss it under the provision of remaining anonymous, Musk's team is struggling with analyzing Twitter's "fire hose" of data for spam accounts - in hopes of finding out that more than 5% of Twitter's total users are bots.

These individuals that are close to the deal told WAPO that because Musk's camp has doubts regarding the data that was given to them, they will soon say they don't have enough information to correctly evaluate Twitter as a business, which will result in Musk's team switching gears to a different approach that is expected to be "drastic". It should be noted that if Musk doesn't follow through with the acquisition of Twitter, he will have to pay a $1 billion breakup fee.

NEWS SOURCE:techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

