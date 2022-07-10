All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
COLORFUL's new 31.5-inch AIO gaming PC gets teardown treatment

COLORFUL's new G-One Plus AIO gaming PC teardown treatment: Intel Alder Lake-H mobile CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 10:51 PM CDT
COLORFUL's new G-One Plus AIO gaming PC has received an awesome teardown treatment, after being teased and announced last month... the new AIO gaming PC is now for sale. Check out the teardown:

The new teardown of the COLORFUL G-One Plus AIO gaming PC was done by Chinese tech media "EJ Hardware", with the team pulling the AIO system apart and giving us a good look at the innards of the PC. The COLORFUL G-One Plus AIO gaming PC packs a custom motherboard for the Intel Alder Lake-H mobile CPU + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU.

There are also regular SO-DIMM slots for the DDR5 memory, as well as a secondary M.2 SSD slot -- so you can upgrade the DDR5 RAM, and add in a secondary M.2 SSD slot if you want. COLORFUL offers users multiple CPU configurations: Core i5-12500H (12-core), Core i7-12700H (14-core) or Core i9-12900H (16-core) but EJ Hardware tested out the COLORFUL G-One Plus AIO gaming PC powered by the lower-end Core i5-12500H processor.

Inside, the system that EJ Hardware had was powered by the full-power Max-P variant of NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU (115W + dynamic boost) with the tests hitting 134W max board power. There's a bunch of Cinebench R20 + R23 benchmarks to scope out, as well as some 3DMark Fire Strike and Fire Strike Extreme runs below:

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

