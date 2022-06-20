COLORFUL 31.5-inch AIO gaming PC: Core i9-12900H + GeForce RTX 3060

COLOFUL unveils its new G-ONE PLUS AIO gaming PC for $1999: 31.5-inch 1440p 65Hz display, Core i9-12900H, GeForce RTX 3060.

COLORFUL has unveiled its latest G-ONE PLUS all-in-one gaming PC, which packs everything into its height-adjustable stand, with the I/O panel at the back... and it looks fantastic.

The new COLORFUL G-ONE PLUS AIO gaming PC packs an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU, a huge 31.5-inch IPS display with a native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolution at a gamer-fast 165Hz refresh rate. COLORFUL also includes built-in stereo speakers, fully customizable RGB lighting, a concealable Lift Camera, and even a built-in Qi wireless charging dock on its stand.

Inside, there's up to an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, up to 16GB DDR4-3200 (also upgradeable to 64GB) with up to 1TB of "fast" NVMe SSD storage (also upgradeable, another M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe slot). On the GPU side, COLORFUL is using an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. The large 31.5-inch IPS panel with a native 1440p @ 165Hz is a fantastic thing to see, as AIO systems normally lock things down to 60Hz.

On the very top of the G-ONE PLUS is a concealable Lift Camera, which pops up when you need it -- meaning you've got full privacy -- press it down, and the Lift Camera is hidden. COLORFUL also includes 2 x 5W stereo speakers, for your audio needs.

At the bottom, COLORFUL provides a Qi Wireless Charging Dock on the stand of the base -- which is an ergonomic stand that has a -5-degree to 15-degree tilt, and up to 15-degree swivel to the left and right -- with the wireless charger offering up to 15W of wireless charging, and compatible with 5W/7.5W/10W wireless charging.

COLORFUL G-ONE PLUS Key Features: