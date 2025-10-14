Edifier's 'New Cyber' looks like a compact gaming PC, but it's actually a desktop speaker

Edifier's 'New Cyber' desktop Bluetooth speaker looks like a gaming PC, where the GPU is the power supply and the AIO tubing houses the speaker cable.

TL;DR: Edifier's 'New Cyber' Bluetooth speaker features a unique gaming PC-inspired design with a 2.1 audio system, including a subwoofer and dual 52mm drivers. It offers a functional 2.8-inch display showing PC stats or media info, blending innovative aesthetics with high-quality sound for PC gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Edifier is an audio brand known for creating traditional bookshelf-style speakers and other audio solutions for listening to music, streaming media, and playing games on a PC. In China, the company has unveiled its 'New Cyber' speaker (via TechSpot) that features a design that makes it look like a desktop gaming PC.

Edifier's 'New Cyber' desktop Bluetooth speaker looks like a gaming PC, image credit: Edifier.

Yes, at a glance, you might even think that this was a PC with desktop speakers built into the lower third, but it's not. Priced at 1,499 yuan, which is around $210 USD, this Bluetooth speaker is perfect for those who love the look and aesthetic of a modern panoramic PC. The 2.1 design includes a downward-facing four-inch subwoofer, with two additional speakers with 52mm drivers behind the mesh finish.

The design itself is actually a lot of fun (which, admittedly, is a weird way to put it), as the "GPU" serves as the power supply for the unit. At the same time, the cable that resembles a tuning fork for an AIO cooler houses the speaker cable. In addition to this, you've got lighting flourishes mimicking fans and memory, and a functional 2.8-inch display that can display images, animation, and other information.

In fact, it can also be used to display your actual PC's CPU, GPU, and memory temperatures when connected via USB cable. A nice little touch that showcases that a lot of thought has gone into the design. And when the speaker is connected to a smartphone or Bluetooth device, it can display information such as song details, artwork, and even lyrics.

It's unclear if this new speaker from Edifier will make its way to Western markets, but we'd love to see this get a global release. No matter how weird it would be to put a speaker that looks like a gaming PC next to an actual gaming PC on a desk.