NVIDIA DLSS tech is now featured in over 200 games and applications

NVIDIA DLSS upscaling tech is now featured in over 200 games and applications, with NVIDIA taking the time to brag about it.

NVIDIA can't let its competitor have all the upscaling technology fun, with the company coming out swinging and announcing its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is now used in over 200 games and applications.

NVIDIA has taken the time to announce that DLSS is now powering 200+ games and applications, with DLSS available for every major game engine, and that "adoption has accelerated rapidly, and we have even more DLSS games to announce today".

The new games getting NVIDIA DLSS support include Loopmancer, and Hell Pie, while during the recent Nacon Connect streaming event wee found out that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Stellrising will be launching in September with both NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing. Not only that, but NVIDIA has confirmed that both Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and A Plague Tale: Requiem will support NVIDIA DLSS at launch.

You can read all about the July 2022 RTX DLSS game updates here, on NVIDIA's official website.

Games announced to support DLSS:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

ARK: Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Boundary

Darksiders 3

Dauntless

Dying: 1983

F1 22

Fear the Wolves

The Forge Arena

Fractured Lands

GRIT

Hell Pie

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Justice Online

JX3 Online

Kinetik

LEAP (available now in early access)

Loopmancer

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Midnight Ghost Hunt (available now in early access)

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Ratten Reich

Remnant: From the Ashes

SCP: Pandemic (available now in early access)

Serious Sam 4

Stellrising (September)

Stormdivers

Super People

Synced: Off-Planet

System Shock (available now in the demo)

The Anacrusis (available now in early access)

The Day Before

The Division 2

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (September)

Turbo Sloths

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Voidtrain

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

We Happy Few

