NVIDIA DLSS tech is now featured in over 200 games and applications

NVIDIA DLSS upscaling tech is now featured in over 200 games and applications, with NVIDIA taking the time to brag about it.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 10 2022 10:22 PM CDT
NVIDIA can't let its competitor have all the upscaling technology fun, with the company coming out swinging and announcing its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is now used in over 200 games and applications.

NVIDIA DLSS tech is now featured in over 200 games and applications
NVIDIA has taken the time to announce that DLSS is now powering 200+ games and applications, with DLSS available for every major game engine, and that "adoption has accelerated rapidly, and we have even more DLSS games to announce today".

The new games getting NVIDIA DLSS support include Loopmancer, and Hell Pie, while during the recent Nacon Connect streaming event wee found out that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Stellrising will be launching in September with both NVIDIA DLSS and ray tracing. Not only that, but NVIDIA has confirmed that both Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and A Plague Tale: Requiem will support NVIDIA DLSS at launch.

You can read all about the July 2022 RTX DLSS game updates here, on NVIDIA's official website.

Games announced to support DLSS:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • Atomic Heart
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Boundary
  • Darksiders 3
  • Dauntless
  • Dying: 1983
  • F1 22
  • Fear the Wolves
  • The Forge Arena
  • Fractured Lands
  • GRIT
  • Hell Pie
  • Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale
  • Justice Online
  • JX3 Online
  • Kinetik
  • LEAP (available now in early access)
  • Loopmancer
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt (available now in early access)
  • Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
  • Ratten Reich
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • SCP: Pandemic (available now in early access)
  • Serious Sam 4
  • Stellrising (September)
  • Stormdivers
  • Super People
  • Synced: Off-Planet
  • System Shock (available now in the demo)
  • The Anacrusis (available now in early access)
  • The Day Before
  • The Division 2
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (September)
  • Turbo Sloths
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
  • Voidtrain
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • We Happy Few

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

