ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX used to breach DDR5-10552 world record OC

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex + Intel Core i9-12900K with LN2 cooling = DDR5 world record smashed... ASUS hits DDR5-10552 insanity.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jul 7 2022 9:37 PM CDT
ASUS is in the headlines with some DDR5 memory overclocking world records being broken, using their high-end ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard.

The ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard was used with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, and a single stick of DDR5 RAM was used -- but we don't know which manufacturer, what speeds, or anything about the DDR5 memory used -- to reach insane DDR5-10552 speeds. Breaking DDR5 memory overclocking world records, the ASUS way.

Hong Kong-based overclocker "LUPIN_NOP_MUSUME" used exotic LN2 cooling on an Intel Core i9-12900K processor (with of the 4-Cores enabled) running at a huge 5275.9MHz overclock on the DDR5 memory, breaking DDR5 memory overclocking world records. JEDEC specifies that DDR5-4800 is the entry for DDR5, meaning that the overclock on this DDR5 RAM being pushed to DDR5-10552 is a huge 2.2x the JEDEC spec for DDR5. Very cool.

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX used to breach DDR5-10552 world record OC 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 APEX used to breach DDR5-10552 world record OC 04 | TweakTown.com

The world records set by LUPIN_NO_MUSUME saw the single 16GB of DDR5 memory running at 127-120-120-120-127-2 (tCAS-tRCD-tRP-tRAS-tRC-tCR).

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

