Sony officially confirms God of War Ragnarok release date

The prophecy of Loki is upon us: Sony has officially confirmed the release date of God of War Ragnarok and reveals new info.

God of War Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Sony today confirmed.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The wait is finally over. Following months of frenzied fan hype, the release date of God of War Ragnarok is upon us. Sony Santa Monica today released a short new cinematic trailer that announced the November release date, showing Kratos and his son Atreus facing off against a fearsome towering Loki in wolf form.

Pre-orders for God of War Ragnarok go live on July 15 and Sony will be offering four editions (yes, four) of the game including: Standard, Digital Deluxe, Collector's, and Jotnar. Check below for more information on what's included in each edition, and more info about the game. Oh, and PS4 owners will not be getting a free PS5 upgrade for God of War Ragnarok--you'll have to be a $10 upgrade fee to go from PS4 -> PS5.

Standard Edition

The God of War RagnarÜk Standard Edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Full God of War RagnarÜk game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War RagnarÜk Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

Collector's Edition

Opening the Shrine, you'll find the following:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War RagnarÜk game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) - The God of War RagnarÜk Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

2" Vanir Twins Carvings - In the same style as Atreus' wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector's Edition, the God of War RagnarÜk Collector's Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

Dwarven Dice Set - This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16" MjÜlnir Replica - A highly detailed replica of Thor's signature weapon from God of War RagnarÜk.

Also included in the Collector's Edition are the following digital items*:

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War RagnarÜk Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

JÜtnar Edition

The God of War RagnarÜk JÜtnar Edition is a premium selection of items designed with care by our team here at Santa Monica Studio to be a collector's set worthy of our amazing fans. You've seen it unboxed in the video above, but we'll also run you through its contents here.

Inside the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine, you'll receive:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War RagnarÜk game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary - This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set - Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes' family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring - A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok's Dice Set - This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers' brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map - This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

2" Vanir Twins Carvings

16" MjÜlnir Replica

Also included in the JÜtnar Edition are the following digital items*:

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War RagnarÜk Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme