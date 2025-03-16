God of War gets new DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, releases March 20

TL;DR: The God of War franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new DLC for God of War Ragnarok, the Dark Odyssey Collection, releasing on March 20. This free DLC includes new appearances and armor for Kratos, Atreus, and Freya, as well as weapon and shield enhancements. The God of War franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new DLC for God of War Ragnarok, the Dark Odyssey Collection, releasing on March 20. This free DLC includes new appearances and armor for Kratos, Atreus, and Freya, as well as weapon and shield enhancements.

The God of War franchise is about to turn 20-years old and in celebration of one of the most popular PlayStation franchises a new DLC is being released for God of War Ragnarok.

The first God of War game was released in 2005, and since then the franchise has gone through some major changes, with the most prominent being in 2018 when the game was rebooted. Notably, Santa Monica Studio game director Cory Barlog explained during the Raising Kratos behind the scenes that the chopping of the tree at the start of God of War 2018 was symbolic of the old franchise coming to an end and a new one beginning. Boy, was that a good decision, as God of War 2018 went on to win Game of the Year and breathe new life into the franchise.

The follow-up title released in 2022, God of War Ragnarok, while it didn't win Game of the Year, was still met with praise by fans, and won Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure, losing Game of the Year to Elden Ring. Now, in celebration of how far the God of War franchise has come, PlayStation has announced a new DLC for Ragnarok - the Dark Odyssey Collection. The new DLC will be released on March 20 and will be free for all players that own a copy of God of War Ragnarok.

Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

Dark Odyssey Companion Armor

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments*

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind

Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rond