God of War gets new DLC in celebration of 20th anniversary, releases March 20

The God of War franchise is about to turn 20-years old and in celebration of one of the most popular PlayStation franchises a new DLC is being released for God of War Ragnarok.
The first God of War game was released in 2005, and since then the franchise has gone through some major changes, with the most prominent being in 2018 when the game was rebooted. Notably, Santa Monica Studio game director Cory Barlog explained during the Raising Kratos behind the scenes that the chopping of the tree at the start of God of War 2018 was symbolic of the old franchise coming to an end and a new one beginning. Boy, was that a good decision, as God of War 2018 went on to win Game of the Year and breathe new life into the franchise.
The follow-up title released in 2022, God of War Ragnarok, while it didn't win Game of the Year, was still met with praise by fans, and won Best Narrative, Best Action/Adventure, losing Game of the Year to Elden Ring. Now, in celebration of how far the God of War franchise has come, PlayStation has announced a new DLC for Ragnarok - the Dark Odyssey Collection. The new DLC will be released on March 20 and will be free for all players that own a copy of God of War Ragnarok.
Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos
- Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance
- Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)
Dark Odyssey Companion Armor
- Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus
- Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya
Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments*
- Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob
- Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles
- Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind
Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rond
- Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield
- Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield
- Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield
- Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield
- Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield
- Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield
- Dark Odyssey Rond